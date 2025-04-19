On our most recent Reason2Resist livestream, I spoke with author and activist Yves Engler and Green Party of Quebec leader Alex Tyrrell about the painful reality of Canadian politics.



On the most pressing issues of our time, all political parties in Canada's Parliament display moral bankruptcy.



Palestine is one such issue. The two main political parties are fully committed to Israel's genocidal regime. Meanwhile, the Greens and the NDP concede that Israel is a serial human rights abuser, but they refuse to acknowledge that Palestinians have a right to armed resistance.



At the same time, all of the main political parties - including the NDP and the Greens - enthusiastically support the arming of Ukraine.



If you think that Ukrainians have a right to armed resistance but that Palestinians have no such right, then you are a racist. Period.









