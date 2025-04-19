Canada's Election Debate: Do any of these 'leaders' deserve your vote? w/ Yves Engler & Alex Tyrrell
On our most recent Reason2Resist livestream, I spoke with author and activist Yves Engler and Green Party of Quebec leader Alex Tyrrell about the painful reality of Canadian politics.
On the most pressing issues of our time, all political parties in Canada's Parliament display moral bankruptcy.
Palestine is one such issue. The two main political parties are fully committed to Israel's genocidal regime. Meanwhile, the Greens and the NDP concede that Israel is a serial human rights abuser, but they refuse to acknowledge that Palestinians have a right to armed resistance.
At the same time, all of the main political parties - including the NDP and the Greens - enthusiastically support the arming of Ukraine.
If you think that Ukrainians have a right to armed resistance but that Palestinians have no such right, then you are a racist. Period.
#cdnpoli
I have no confidence in the efficacy of the vote - it is nothing more than a ritual. Policy is not the prerogative of elected politicians and their voters, but is decided by unelected politicos supported by economic elites. I will write that opinion on my spoiled ballot, and I hope others follow suit. Not voting gives an ambiguous message: low turnout can easily be put down to complacency or laziness, and understood as an indication of complete confidence in the system.
12:12 — With policies deeply desired for life and justice systematically precluded from civic discourse, the Canadian kakistocracy feigns dismay that the public finds no basis to recognize the regime as its own.
Imagine that.
Canadians have the spirit of a conquered people. They understand themselves to be political hostages to a power with no real claim to their dutiful allegiance, and that is regarded essentially as a foreign power.
Why not?
Should Canadians respect, recognize or defend Fat City?
Whatever for?
18:36 — I like to call it a pseudo democracy.
Or a fictitious democracy.
42:00 — This is foreign policy based on US imperial intention for the strategic defeat of China and Russia, which requires Panama, Mexico, Canada and Greenland alignment with US foreign policy interests.
The GP [42:10] ‘shift to “fear based politics”’ [aligning it with the other parties] is no accident. 43:45 — The same thing that the Canadian Government … 43:50 ‘hijacked’ [i.e., a political operation {hit job}].
52:35 — Green Party misdirection dismantles opposition to genocide more quietly than disbanding it and prosecuting hardliners for antisemitism.’ Ahh 53:03 — you make the ‘antisemitism’ application.
54:00-20 — ‘…huge pool of voters out there…’ [See remarks at 12:12]. The Canadian regime has forsaken the population to its own destiny; the only logical response is to recognize this and forsake the Canadian regime to ITS destiny.
58:35 — So are J. Trudeau, et. al. to be charged for inciting hatred based on fictitious narratives? ‘That’s what I thought. Parallel universe syndrome? No. I call it political crime. Demand prosecution.
1:02:18 — ‘The police … blamed on the protesters.’ May we say, ‘agent provocateurs?’
1:02:58 — ‘Copy Donald Trump.’ Which, if unrelated to this incident, well approximates his administration for US client states.