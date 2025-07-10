Over the past twenty years, Canadian author and activist Yves Engler has been an outspoken critic of Western imperialism and a constant thorn in the side of Canada’s political, military and media elites.

His fierce criticisms of Canadian foreign policy have earned him the reputation of being 'Canada's Noam Chomsky'.

Yves regularly confronts elite politicians at public events with uncomfortable facts.

In addition, his unapologetic denunciations of Zionism have resulted in countless attacks on Yves by pro-Israel groups.

Recently, Yves was charged with criminal harassment by Montreal police simply because he condemned a fanatical Zionist online.

With baseless criminal charges pending against him, Yves just announced that he will seek the leadership of the New Democratic Party (NDP).

In Canada's recent federal election, the NDP ran on an unambitious platform and suffered a crushing defeat. The result prompted the NDP's former leader, Jagmeet Singh, to resign on election night.

Yves Engler’s ascension to the position of NDP leader would constitute an earthquake in Canadian politics. That's precisely why the establishment will do all that it can to stop him.

This week, I spoke with Yves about his reasons for deciding to run, and the challenges that his leadership campaign are likely to confront.