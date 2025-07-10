REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daraja Press's avatar
Daraja Press
21hEdited

That title is really an insult to Chomsky, the polymath and intellectual giant. If Engler is all that Canada can come up with to show its intellectual prowess, things are pretty dire in this part of the world. I hope Yves will be humble enough to disown that title.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lou Cassivi's avatar
Lou Cassivi
10h

I respect Yves, his principles, and his courage. I've listened to him speak, both in person and online, and have read many (if not most) of his books. However, for such an erudite and principled individual, who knows how the system works, to venture into that cesspool farcically euphemized as "politics," is a sellout.

He first of all must surrender his intellectual honesty and moral integrity to the Zionist/ Fascist Imperialists (aka the "Deep State") who control not only our politicians, but those of the entire Collective West, and from whom he'll receive his marching orders. The fact that he knows this is revolting.

His pro Palestinian, anti Zionist stance should preclude him from even the slightest consideration. But, should he, by some miracle, squeeze through and make it, then he'll reverse his moral stance in a heartbeat.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dimitri Lascaris
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture