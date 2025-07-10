Over the past twenty years, Canadian author and activist Yves Engler has been an outspoken critic of Western imperialism and a constant thorn in the side of Canada’s political, military and media elites.
His fierce criticisms of Canadian foreign policy have earned him the reputation of being 'Canada's Noam Chomsky'.
Yves regularly confronts elite politicians at public events with uncomfortable facts.
In addition, his unapologetic denunciations of Zionism have resulted in countless attacks on Yves by pro-Israel groups.
Recently, Yves was charged with criminal harassment by Montreal police simply because he condemned a fanatical Zionist online.
With baseless criminal charges pending against him, Yves just announced that he will seek the leadership of the New Democratic Party (NDP).
In Canada's recent federal election, the NDP ran on an unambitious platform and suffered a crushing defeat. The result prompted the NDP's former leader, Jagmeet Singh, to resign on election night.
Yves Engler’s ascension to the position of NDP leader would constitute an earthquake in Canadian politics. That's precisely why the establishment will do all that it can to stop him.
This week, I spoke with Yves about his reasons for deciding to run, and the challenges that his leadership campaign are likely to confront.
That title is really an insult to Chomsky, the polymath and intellectual giant. If Engler is all that Canada can come up with to show its intellectual prowess, things are pretty dire in this part of the world. I hope Yves will be humble enough to disown that title.
I respect Yves, his principles, and his courage. I've listened to him speak, both in person and online, and have read many (if not most) of his books. However, for such an erudite and principled individual, who knows how the system works, to venture into that cesspool farcically euphemized as "politics," is a sellout.
He first of all must surrender his intellectual honesty and moral integrity to the Zionist/ Fascist Imperialists (aka the "Deep State") who control not only our politicians, but those of the entire Collective West, and from whom he'll receive his marching orders. The fact that he knows this is revolting.
His pro Palestinian, anti Zionist stance should preclude him from even the slightest consideration. But, should he, by some miracle, squeeze through and make it, then he'll reverse his moral stance in a heartbeat.