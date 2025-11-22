Canada's Speech Gestapo Strikes Again
Professor Richard Falk, former UN Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, is one of the world’s leading scholars in international humanitarian law. He’s also Jewish.
On his 95th birthday, Professor Falk travelled from his home in the United States to Canada to participate in the Palestine Tribunal on Canadian Responsibility.
When he arrived at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, Canadian border officials took his passport and that of his wife, Hilal Elver, who accompanied him. Like Professor Falk, Ms. Elver is an accomplished scholar in international law.
Canadian border officials detained them at Pearson airport for four hours. A customs official questioned them extensively about the Palestinian cause. Among other things, they were asked whether they support the Palestinian right to resist.
In this joint interview with Dr. David Kattenburg, host of Green Planet Monitor, I speak with Professor Falk about his interactions with Canadian border officials.
We also discuss a recent UN Security Council resolution approving Donald Trump’s ‘peace plan’ for Gaza, and the Canadian government’s decision to recognize the State of Palestine.
I haven't seen the full interview yet, but I just had to react to the above statement. Here is another perversity of the times unleashed as part of the Israeli/Zionist legacy - a historically (and no doubt otherwise) ignorant functionary of the Israel-supporting Empire questioning an accomplished, highly regarded scholar and his similarly accomplished wife. Just one further indication that the word, the concept of decency is not only not recognized by the genocidal entity, but is looked upon with contempt.
Thank you again Dimitri.
If it wasn't for People like you the view of Canada would still be the one of 30 years ago. Now we know that the USrael Mafia is running even your usually peaceful country.
I can report that the same "zionist mafia cult" is running Germany where even the Word "JEW" is regarded as Antisemitic. I was told even by old friends that my view is Anti Semitic but i answered: I got no choice otherwise i would be a Genocide Supporter and that reflects directly to Germany's own History : "the Holocaust" which is something i'm NOT !
I also argue that the daily Murders in Gaza and increasingly in the Westbank (there by mostly People from NY that feel entitled to rob and attack, bulldoze and destroy) is largely supported by big swath of the Jewish Diaspora around the Globe. Professor Richard Falk among other outspoken jewish Voices is rather the exception than the Rule.
The fact that in most of Europe any voice of criticism of Israels mass murder and extended Wars is met with arrest, intimidation and blackmail tells me how deep the Mafia has already infiltrated our societies. Nothing , no reasoning can bring that Geenie back into the bottle. Any contract you sign is assured to be violated. It makes me sick.