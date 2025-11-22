Professor Richard Falk, former UN Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, is one of the world’s leading scholars in international humanitarian law. He’s also Jewish.



On his 95th birthday, Professor Falk travelled from his home in the United States to Canada to participate in the Palestine Tribunal on Canadian Responsibility.



When he arrived at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, Canadian border officials took his passport and that of his wife, Hilal Elver, who accompanied him. Like Professor Falk, Ms. Elver is an accomplished scholar in international law.



Canadian border officials detained them at Pearson airport for four hours. A customs official questioned them extensively about the Palestinian cause. Among other things, they were asked whether they support the Palestinian right to resist.



In this joint interview with Dr. David Kattenburg, host of Green Planet Monitor, I speak with Professor Falk about his interactions with Canadian border officials.



We also discuss a recent UN Security Council resolution approving Donald Trump’s ‘peace plan’ for Gaza, and the Canadian government’s decision to recognize the State of Palestine.

