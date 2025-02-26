Hours after his release from prison yesterday, I spoke with Canadian author and activist, Yves Engler.
Last week, Yves was charged, arrested and jailed for the alleged 'harassment' of a fanatical, anti-Palestinian 'influencer', Dahlia Kurtz.
Because Yves refused to refrain from talking about this case publicly, Montreal police kept him in prison for five days.
Ultimately, after Yves was brought before a judge who seemed sceptical of the police’s justification for jailing Yves, Yves was released without committing to remain silent about the ludicrous charges against him.
Wow! Dimitri; I had no idea that the police in Canada could "Arrest" a person by telephone...?
If I were ever to receive such a phone call, I would tell the officer to go pound sand!
Much more to say on this case. But, if you have time please give an opinion on the above.