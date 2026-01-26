A Canadian Court just convicted Yves Engler, a well-known author and outspoken defender of Palestinian rights, of obstructing justice and harassment under the Criminal Code of Canada.



The convictions arise out of Yves's criticisms of fanatical zionist influencer Dahlia Kurtz, whose ravings on X manifest outright hatred of Arabs and Muslims.



Although Yves was initially charged with harassing Kurtz, the prosecution dropped those charges at the 11th hour.

Instead, Yves was convicted because he asked his supporters to send emails to the Montreal police urging them to drop the charges arising from his criticisms of Kurtz.

In other words, the Court found that those emails constituted 'harassment' and 'obstructed' the work of Montreal police.



In this episode of Reason2Resist, I speak with Yves about the Court's deeply flawed reasoning and the steps that Yves must now take to have the decision overturned on appeal.

