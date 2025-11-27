Canadian Court To Hear Argument On Canada's Failure To Prevent Genocide In Gaza
In November 2024, I and six other human rights attorneys filed a lawsuit against Canada on behalf of two Palestinian-Canadians from the Gaza Strip.
In the lawsuit, we allege that Canada has failed in its duty to prevent genocide and has violated the Plaintiffs’ rights under sections 7 and 15 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The Attorney General of Canada has filed a motion seeking a dismissal of the lawsuit.
The Court will hear argument on that motion on November 27, 2025 from 10 am EST to 4:30 pm EST. I will argue that motion along with my co-counsel, Shane Martinez. Members of the public can watch the hearing online, using this link:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/64704842731?pwd=r8ybcQHDZlaquYIrn87bcbf4A5cZ3h.1
Nice, and necessary, to see that governments are called to account. A few points...
1) The 27th being Thanksgiving Day in the U.S. will make it tough to watch online.
2) Is it normal to have taken over a year for this to be heard since filing?
3) The government's rationale to dismiss seems perfunctory and de rigueur, is a citizen's right qualified, especially under conditions of genocide, under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms?
4) What is the track record of cases brought before the court for violations of the Charter, particularly before this court? Too often the heavy thumb of government, especially one subject to Israeli influence - and which ones aren't in this world? - weighs upon the scale of justice.
5) The matter has immediacy to the harm done the plaintiffs and to present circumstances, wouldn't an expedited decision be called for, rather than have to wait another several months?
6) Good luck.
I wish you All THEE Best, in court!