In November 2024, I and six other human rights attorneys filed a lawsuit against Canada on behalf of two Palestinian-Canadians from the Gaza Strip.



In the lawsuit, we allege that Canada has failed in its duty to prevent genocide and has violated the Plaintiffs’ rights under sections 7 and 15 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.



The Attorney General of Canada has filed a motion seeking a dismissal of the lawsuit.

The Court will hear argument on that motion on November 27, 2025 from 10 am EST to 4:30 pm EST. I will argue that motion along with my co-counsel, Shane Martinez. Members of the public can watch the hearing online, using this link:



https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/64704842731?pwd=r8ybcQHDZlaquYIrn87bcbf4A5cZ3h.1