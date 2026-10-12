REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Lorna Hillman's avatar
Lorna Hillman
Oct 12

So glad you are scrutinizing Canada's spending on the proxy war with Russia Dimitri. No other journalist in this country is doing it, and no opposition party in parliament is asking any questions.

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Paul Repstock's avatar
Paul Repstock
Oct 12

Btw Dimitri; You will not get any real answers on where Canada's "Aid Billions" have disappeared!

With our self avowed 'super Nazi' (Christia Freeland) now in control of finances in Ukraine The Canadian government has no incentive for disclosure.

On a side note; do not forget the $5 Billion Mark Carney gave to Zelenski at the Maritime meeting.

At the time I wondered if it was in a suitcase full of unmarked bills?

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