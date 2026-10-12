Over the weekend, multiple oil tankers suffered what appears to be catastrophic damage in the Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, the Saudi dictatorship continued to bomb Yemen despite severe damage to Saudi’s most important airports.
In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I break down the latest escalations in the West’s genocidal wars in West Asia.
I also discuss Trump’s most recent humiliation of Washington’s Ukrainian proxy, and the apparent disappearance of $15 billion in Canadian aid to Ukraine.
Carnage In The ‘Open’ Strait of Hormuz
Over the weekend, multiple oil tankers suffered what appears to be catastrophic damage in the Strait of Hormuz.
So glad you are scrutinizing Canada's spending on the proxy war with Russia Dimitri. No other journalist in this country is doing it, and no opposition party in parliament is asking any questions.
Btw Dimitri; You will not get any real answers on where Canada's "Aid Billions" have disappeared!
With our self avowed 'super Nazi' (Christia Freeland) now in control of finances in Ukraine The Canadian government has no incentive for disclosure.
On a side note; do not forget the $5 Billion Mark Carney gave to Zelenski at the Maritime meeting.
At the time I wondered if it was in a suitcase full of unmarked bills?