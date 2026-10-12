Over the weekend, multiple oil tankers suffered what appears to be catastrophic damage in the Strait of Hormuz.



Meanwhile, the Saudi dictatorship continued to bomb Yemen despite severe damage to Saudi’s most important airports.



In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I break down the latest escalations in the West’s genocidal wars in West Asia.



I also discuss Trump’s most recent humiliation of Washington’s Ukrainian proxy, and the apparent disappearance of $15 billion in Canadian aid to Ukraine.

