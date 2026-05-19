Today, days after U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran's Foreign Minister travelled to China to meet with senior Chinese officials, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Beijing for meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.



On Reason2Resist, I spoke today with Carl Zha about the objectives of President Putin's visit. Dimitri and Carl also discuss China's support for Iran, U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, commercial shipping through the Strait of Malacca, and the India-Middle East- Europe Corridor (IMEC).



Carl Zha is a Sichuan-born political commentator, journalist, and podcast host renowned for his insights into China's history, culture, and politics. Born in China shortly after Mao Zedong's death in 1976, Carl grew up in China and the United States before settling in Indonesia, where he currently resides. He hosts the popular Silk and Steel Podcast, which challenges Western narratives on China.