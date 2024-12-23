For years, the People's Republic of China (PRC) has pursued a foreign policy of strict non-interference in the internal affairs of other states.

The PRC's non-interference policy is now being tested, however, in the region of West Asia.

Article 1 of the Genocide Convention requires states to take active measures to prevent genocide when there is a material risk that genocide is occurring, and there is now abundant evidence that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians living under occupation.

Moreover, China has deep economic interests in the region, particularly in Iran. Israel has repeatedly attacked Iran and has pressured the United States government to wage all-out war on Iran.

These and other factors are testing the limits of the PRC's policy of non-interference.

To examine how China is responding to these challenges, I spoke with Ben Norton. Ben is an investigative journalist and analyst and the founder and editor of Geopolitical Economy Report. He is based in Beijing.



Full interview here: