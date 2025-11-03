This week, after Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Xinping in Busan, South Korea, Trump made his usual, extravagant claims about what their meeting had accomplished.

Yet, the Chinese government’s account of the meeting raised serious questions about whether the U.S. and China had resolved any major disputes.

If anything, the available evidence suggests that the Trump regime backed away from its more hostile measures against China.

Today, I spoke with Moscow-based correspondent John Helmer about the limits of U.S. power over China.

In addition, we discussed whether China and Russia will defend Venezuela’s sovereignty in the face of U.S. aggression.

We also examined new revelations about Jeffrey Epstein’s relationship to the Israeli regime, and the harsh monetary policies of Russia’s Central Bank.