This week, after Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Xinping in Busan, South Korea, Trump made his usual, extravagant claims about what their meeting had accomplished.
Yet, the Chinese government’s account of the meeting raised serious questions about whether the U.S. and China had resolved any major disputes.
If anything, the available evidence suggests that the Trump regime backed away from its more hostile measures against China.
Today, I spoke with Moscow-based correspondent John Helmer about the limits of U.S. power over China.
In addition, we discussed whether China and Russia will defend Venezuela’s sovereignty in the face of U.S. aggression.
We also examined new revelations about Jeffrey Epstein’s relationship to the Israeli regime, and the harsh monetary policies of Russia’s Central Bank.
Thanks very much for this episode. The Epstein segment didn't interest me so much but the final segment was very important-- as important as China's ten no's.
I'm in touch with the Leftist faction in Russia. Like Zhuganov, they support the SMO but not domestic policy. A fair number of those people see the Communist Party of the Russian Federation as essentially incompetent--because it's ineffectual.
points out that Russia is facing a demographic crisis, the birth rate is unsustainable. These high interest rates not only crush small business, but working conditions and support to encourage larger families is missing. Unlike Soviet times!
So WTF is Putin's opposition to a State run war economy? The USSR defeated not just Germany, but its fascist allies Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Italy, and created the basis for things like the Burevestnik and other hypersonic missiles.
I've visited Russia 5 times since 2015 and most Russians I met supported the Soviet Union.
I'm in touch with a woman in Ukraine, who loved the USSR, as did many older generation people. Not nostalgia, they voted to preserve it!! Both she and her mom are waiting to rescued from the Kiev fascists.
Her mom is angry at Putin---for not taking out the Kiev regime in 4 months, not 4 years!
Glazyev, whom Helmer mentioned also opposes Nabiullina's policies.
Unless Russia solves its demographic problem and stops the f*cking banks extreme profits, what's the point of the SMO over the long term?
I have some concerns, but also some interesting possibilities regarding Russia's and China's 'reticence' on the Venezuelan question.....?