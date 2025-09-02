A classified Israeli military analysis has been leaked to the Israeli media.

The leaked document offers a scathing assessment of Israel's most recent genocidal operation in the Gaza Strip, which the Israeli regime dubbed "Gideon's Chariots'.

The assessment identifies a litany of errors that led to a complete failure by Israel's military to achieve its stated objectives, namely, the liberation of Israeli 'hostages' and the total defeat of the Palestinian resistance.

The authors of the document conclude that, in the 'Gideon's Chariots' operation, Israel's military made "every possible mistake".

Beirut-based, geopolitical analyst Laith Marouf joins me for a discussion about these revelations.

We also discuss Israel's assassination of Yemen's Prime Minister, the apparent assassination of Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida, the Trump administration's ongoing demand that the Lebanese Army disarm the Lebanese resistance, and the possibility that Iran will launch pre-emptive missile strikes on the genocidal Israeli entity.

On September 1, hundreds of media organizations around the world participated in an action spearheaded by Reporters Without Borders. The action's goals are to highlight Israel's mass murder of Palestinian journalists and to defend press freedom in the Gaza Strip.

As part of this global action, Laith and I observed a minute of silence at the outset of this episode.