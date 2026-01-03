Criminal Trump Regime Kidnaps Venezuela's President
Hours ago, the Trump regime launched a criminal attack on Venezuela for the purpose of kidnapping its President and seizing control of its massive oil reserves - the largest proven oil reserves in the world.
Although it appears that Nicolas Maduro is in the custody of U.S. troops, the government he led remains in power.
On Reason2Resist's latest livestream, Rami Yahia and I examine what happened last night, as well as global reaction to Trump's latest crime and the dangers that lie ahead for the Venezuelan people.
Truth be told...if Venezuela didn't have a single drop of oil...no one would care what happens here. The 'ugly American'...turning UGLIER by the day.
Re night video of helicopters and explosions:
There is Zero sign of defensive fire, and the people would have no trouble identifying the attackers.
Even if all air defences were disabled; there would still be some groups with machine guns...Machine gun fire includes 'tracer rounds' which are not in evidence here??? Also, the helicopters are not using any "suppressive fire" to discourage ground based resistance. So, no, this is not real footage.