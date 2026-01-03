Hours ago, the Trump regime launched a criminal attack on Venezuela for the purpose of kidnapping its President and seizing control of its massive oil reserves - the largest proven oil reserves in the world.



Although it appears that Nicolas Maduro is in the custody of U.S. troops, the government he led remains in power.



On Reason2Resist's latest livestream, Rami Yahia and I examine what happened last night, as well as global reaction to Trump's latest crime and the dangers that lie ahead for the Venezuelan people.



