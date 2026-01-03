REASON2RESIST

Vera Gottlieb
26m

Truth be told...if Venezuela didn't have a single drop of oil...no one would care what happens here. The 'ugly American'...turning UGLIER by the day.

Paul Repstock
27m

Re night video of helicopters and explosions:

There is Zero sign of defensive fire, and the people would have no trouble identifying the attackers.

Even if all air defences were disabled; there would still be some groups with machine guns...Machine gun fire includes 'tracer rounds' which are not in evidence here??? Also, the helicopters are not using any "suppressive fire" to discourage ground based resistance. So, no, this is not real footage.

