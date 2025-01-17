While visiting Cuba last week, I spoke to Cubans about current conditions in their country and their expectations for the second Trump administration.



One of the individuals with whom I spoke was Luis Ramón Marín Calzada, a retiree who formerly worked for Cuba’s Ministry of Tourism. Luis was born before the Cuban revolution and recalled what conditions were like in the country under the U.S.-backed dictatorship.



We also discussed the devastating impacts of the U.S. embargo on Cuba, the current energy crisis in the country, and the attitude of Cuban youths toward the revolution.

