While visiting Cuba last week, I spoke to Cubans about current conditions in their country and their expectations for the second Trump administration.
One of the individuals with whom I spoke was Luis Ramón Marín Calzada, a retiree who formerly worked for Cuba’s Ministry of Tourism. Luis was born before the Cuban revolution and recalled what conditions were like in the country under the U.S.-backed dictatorship.
We also discussed the devastating impacts of the U.S. embargo on Cuba, the current energy crisis in the country, and the attitude of Cuban youths toward the revolution.
I can't see the subtitles (or speak Spanish) but, l do hope that Trump stops sanctioning everyone they don't get along with or slapping tariffs on their trade partners.