This week, I’m in Cyprus to do on-the-ground reporting about Israelis flooding into Cyprus.



I’m also in Cyprus to eplore the British military’s use of the Akrotiri military base to aid and abet Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

In this episode, I speak with Cypriot activist Mathiou Stavrinidi at the Kufiyeh Cafe in central Limassol. Mathiou is the Coordinator of Genocide Free Cyprus.

According to Mathiou, Israeli soldiers who have served in Gaza and who have published evidence of their crimes are coming to Cyprus for recreation, but the Cypriot government of Nikos Christodoulides refuses to arrest them.

In addition, the Cypriot government continues to provide military, economic and political support to Israel’s genocidal regime.



