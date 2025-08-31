This past week, I returned to Cyprus to investigate the huge influx of Israeli investors, immigrants and tourists into this island nation.

While travelling from Larnaca to Limassol, I visited major commercial and residential projects along the southern coast of Cyprus that have been funded by, and that cater to, affluent Israelis.

While visiting those sites, I discussed the Israeli investors who have acquired them. I also witnessed how these projects cater largely or exclusively to Israeli visitors and immigrants.

I argue in this report that the deluge of affluent Israelis into southern Cyprus is altering the very nature of the economy and society of Cyprus, and is undermining the sovereignty of the Cypriot state.

During my visit to Cyprus this week, I also returned to the British military base situated on the peninsula of Akrotiri.

While there, I recorded the departure of British military aircraft to occupied Palestine, as well as the arrival of a British military cargo plane from Saudi Arabia.