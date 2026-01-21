On January 8 - one day after Cyprus assumed the EU's rotating Presidency - a mysterious video appeared on the user account of a self-described independent researcher named 'Emily Thompson'.



The video, which included secretly recorded conversations, alleged that the Cypriot government of President Nikos Christodulides had established a secret pay-for-access scheme involving the President's wife and Chief of Staff.



Since the emergence of the video, Christodulides has claimed innocence, but his Chief of Staff has resigned from the President's Office, and his wife has resigned from a major charity of which she was the Chairperson.



On Reason2Resist, I discussed the unfolding scandal with Mathiou Stavrinidi, the Coordinator of Genocide Free Cyprus.

Mathiou and I also examined whether persons and companies connected to Israel might have participated in the alleged pay-for-access scheme.