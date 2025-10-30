REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
leonid breshnev's avatar
leonid breshnev
5h

Thank you Dimitri for your unwavering engagement to let the world know about these atrocities while most of the world prefers to look the other way. It was clear at least in my mind that the so called Ceasefire had only one objective : to get the israeli captives home to silence the Israeli demonstrating . In the process they would and infact did what they done all along. Continue the Genocide. The Damage to all Jews worldwide is massive. Now even the most lazy sofa people are upset and demand an immediate change. But Politics is a dirty business and the slaughter therefore goes on unabaited. If i ever needed any proof that there is no God i receive it now by the hour.

Watch your back Dimitri , you know these People.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Paul Repstock's avatar
Paul Repstock
2h

Welcome to the "Age of Barbarity" Dimitry.

The World has a terrible Dilemma; While we fete the Nazis in Ukraine and ignore the Israeli Genocide in Palestine we are unable to condemn and attack the Head-choppers in Damascus????

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dimitri Lascaris
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture