On October 28, Israel’s military reported that one of its soldiers terrorists had been killed by sniper fire in the occupied Gaza Strip.

Hamas immediately denied any involvement in the shooting, but that did not stop Israel from committing one of the bloodiest assaults on Gaza since its genocide began more than two years ago.

On night of October 28/29, Israeli airstrikes slaughtered more than 100 Palestinians, including at least 46 children and 20 women.

In this episode of Reason2Resist, I discuss Israel’s grotesque violations of the ceasefire.

I also report on major progress in national unity discussions among Palestinian resistance groups.

Finally, I look at a new report on Israel’s use of Palestinian women as human shields. In March of last year, while I was in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, I interviewed a Palestinian mother several hours after Israeli forces had used her as a human shield while beating her sons in their own home.