On October 28, Israel’s military reported that one of its
soldiers terrorists had been killed by sniper fire in the occupied Gaza Strip.
Hamas immediately denied any involvement in the shooting, but that did not stop Israel from committing one of the bloodiest assaults on Gaza since its genocide began more than two years ago.
On night of October 28/29, Israeli airstrikes slaughtered more than 100 Palestinians, including at least 46 children and 20 women.
In this episode of Reason2Resist, I discuss Israel’s grotesque violations of the ceasefire.
I also report on major progress in national unity discussions among Palestinian resistance groups.
Finally, I look at a new report on Israel’s use of Palestinian women as human shields. In March of last year, while I was in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, I interviewed a Palestinian mother several hours after Israeli forces had used her as a human shield while beating her sons in their own home.
Thank you Dimitri for your unwavering engagement to let the world know about these atrocities while most of the world prefers to look the other way. It was clear at least in my mind that the so called Ceasefire had only one objective : to get the israeli captives home to silence the Israeli demonstrating . In the process they would and infact did what they done all along. Continue the Genocide. The Damage to all Jews worldwide is massive. Now even the most lazy sofa people are upset and demand an immediate change. But Politics is a dirty business and the slaughter therefore goes on unabaited. If i ever needed any proof that there is no God i receive it now by the hour.
Watch your back Dimitri , you know these People.
Welcome to the "Age of Barbarity" Dimitry.
The World has a terrible Dilemma; While we fete the Nazis in Ukraine and ignore the Israeli Genocide in Palestine we are unable to condemn and attack the Head-choppers in Damascus????