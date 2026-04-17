REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
5h

"Ceasefire"??? Keeping our hopes up to keep us quiet. The fire doesn't 'cease'.

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Howard's avatar
Howard
30m

Very solid.

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