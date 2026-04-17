Yesterday (April 16), Donald Trump announced that a 10-day ceasefire had been agreed between Israel and Lebanon. The ceasefire came into effect at midnight local time last night.

In response to this development, Iran’s Foreign Minister announced today that the Strait of Hormuz was now "completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire".



Despite these positive developments, the U.S. continues it massive military buildup in West Asia.

Also, Israel reportedly violated the Lebanon ceasefire within hours of its coming into effect, and earlier this week, the chief of Israel's Mossad declared publicly that the Mossad remains fully committed to regime change in Iran.



To examine what all of this means, I spoke today with Professor Mohammad Marandi of the University of Tehran. We discussed whether a peace deal is a realistic objective at this time, or whether another attack on Iran inevitable.