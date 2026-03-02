On March 1, after a video surfaced of a U.S. F-15 crashing to the ground in Kuwait, the Iranian, Kuwaiti and U.S. militaries issued competing claims about what had happened.



Eventually, the U.S. military acknowledged that at least three of its F-15s had crashed in Kuwait, but it insisted that this was due to 'friendly fire' from Kuwaiti air defence systems.



Meanwhile, the U.S. and Israeli militaries continued to insist, with no credible evidence, that they have established 'air superiority' over Iran.



Today on Reason2Resist, I examine the evidence and conclude that Iran may well be telling the truth.

I also discuss a Washington Post report that the Saudi autocracy urged Trump to attack Iran - a report that Saudi Arabia denies.

Finally, I examine the impact that the war is having on the price of oil.