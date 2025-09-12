On Tuesday (September 9, 2025), Israel’s genocidal military launched a dozen airstrikes into the heart of Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The targets of Israel's attack were Hamas political leaders and negotiators who had gathered to consider the latest so-called ‘peace’ proposal from the Trump regime.

Israel's targets appear to have survived the airstrikes, but key questions remain.

One of those questions is whether the Qatari regime was aware that Israel would strike before the attack began.

In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I argue that Qatar was likely given advance notice of Israel’s airstrikes - and did nothing to prevent them.