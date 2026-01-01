On December 29, Russia's government accused the Zelensky regime of launching a massive drone attack on a residence of the Russian President in the Novgorod region.

Novgorod lies much closer to Estonia than Ukraine.



According to Russian officials, the strike took place “practically immediately after” talks were held in Florida between Trump and Zelenskyy on ending the war in Ukraine.



When asked about these allegations by the press, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the attack and plainly implied that he had no foreknowledge of the operation.



Is Trump telling the truth, or did the Trump regime know of and approve the attack in advance? Moreover, how is Russia likely to respond?



To explore these issues, I spoke with John Helmer, an analyst with extensive expertise in Russian affairs.

