Yesterday, a drone strike in Kuwait killed two Italian employees of the Italian subsidiary of German arms manufacturer, RheinMetall.



The two Italians were experts in drone warfare.



The Kuwaiti dictatorship insists that Iran carried out the attack, but Iran's government strenuously denies responsibility. It is widely believed in Iran that Ukrainians conducted a false flag: in other words, they covertly perpetrated the attack in Kuwait in order to draw Europe more deeply into the U.S.-Israel war of aggression on Iran.



Meanwhile, a major Saudi refinery is on fire, oil prices have risen again, and Israel has committed more atrocities in occupied Palestine. A new documentary aired by Israel’s public broadcaster confirms that Israel’s military has used Palestinian civilians as human shields in Gaza.



In today’s episode of Reason2Resist, I discuss all these developments and more.