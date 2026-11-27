Yesterday, a drone strike in Kuwait killed two Italian employees of the Italian subsidiary of German arms manufacturer, RheinMetall.
The two Italians were experts in drone warfare.
The Kuwaiti dictatorship insists that Iran carried out the attack, but Iran's government strenuously denies responsibility. It is widely believed in Iran that Ukrainians conducted a false flag: in other words, they covertly perpetrated the attack in Kuwait in order to draw Europe more deeply into the U.S.-Israel war of aggression on Iran.
Meanwhile, a major Saudi refinery is on fire, oil prices have risen again, and Israel has committed more atrocities in occupied Palestine. A new documentary aired by Israel’s public broadcaster confirms that Israel’s military has used Palestinian civilians as human shields in Gaza.
In today’s episode of Reason2Resist, I discuss all these developments and more.
Did Ukrainian Operatives Kill Italian Military Contractors in Kuwait?
Yesterday, a drone strike in Kuwait killed two Italian employees of the Italian subsidiary of German arms manufacturer, RheinMetall.
Thank you Dimitri for this daily update of activities in the Yemen/Saudi conflict, West Asia and the conflict in Ukraine with the direct participation of NATO against Russia. Approximately 10 days ago retired Col. Douglas Macgregor reported on a Judge Nap feed that Russia had charged 8 high ranking officers involved in the war against Ukraine with High Treason. Yesterday on retired Col. Daniel Davis' show Deep Drive he announced that former Russian General Shoigu was sentenced to 25 years in prison for corruption. I consider Col. Macgregor a reliable source on reporting both accounts of malicious conduct as referenced above. We have heard nothing from Scott Ritter or Professor Doctorow on this matter, I am not surprised by their silence! Could you ask John Helmar for a comment and if able to provide some background and an update on further developments. This explains in part the Russian lame duck approach of the war against Ukraine but there is undoubtedly more to this story. Why don't they shoot down intelligence aircraft in the Black & Baltic Seas when they clearly are a threat to Russia. Hubris may have played a part in appearing to be asleep and allowing their Corvette to be sunk in Benghazi, the crew should been on high alert but obviously were not! Thank you again for this report and I look forward to your next session with John Helmar...