Did Zionist Billionaire Les Wexner Commit Perjury?
Last week, Zionist billionaire Les Wexner testified for five hours about his deep and decades-long connections to notorious pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.
Wexner was required to give testimony as a result of a subpoena issued to him by the Congressional Oversight Committee.
Inexplicably, the Congressional subpoena did not oblige Wexner to produce any documents in his possession that relate to Epstein. As a result, Wexner was able to give testimony that strained credulity. Without Wexner’s documents, the Committee’s interrogators failed to challenge Wexner effectively.
On Reason2Resist, I explain why the Committee’s failure to demand Wexner’s documents is inexcusable. I also examine whether Wexner committed perjury.
