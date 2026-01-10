REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
8h

“We stand for justice, truth and the value of a single human being.” With these simple but powerfully inspiring words, a life-time ago, the world held-out hope that at long last international law and accountability would progress from abstract, esoteric principle to momentous binding application. The Nuremberg Tribunals spoke directly to the pain and suffering of tens of millions of civilians swept up into the geo-political chambers of supremacist hate and violence, victimized by an unprecedented rampage of the relative few who committed a calculated, gruesome violation of human rights. Yet, before the ink had even dried on exalted ideals and commanding words, Europe was at it, once again, with the forcible implant of a generation of surviving victims into age-old Palestine, indifferent to how many new victims were crushed by its latest colonial project which continues brazen, unchecked and deadly all these decades later."

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/suite-madame-blue-styx-lies-and-damned

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elspeth Ham's avatar
Elspeth Ham
8h

There was an extraordinary moment recorded back when; Dieudonne was being taken to or from incarceration, can't remember, but there was already an organized faction of shouting Zionist demonstrators, which then drew growing retort and confrontation from his supporters. The police were having trouble containing it all as the shouting match accelerated until someone broke out with the Marseillaise. Suddenly a swell of the French national anthem filled the air

towering over the protest and sweeping all along, police included. French unity and liberty of

spirit won the day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dimitri Lascaris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture