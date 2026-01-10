Today, Reason2Resist launched its French-language channel, Radio Résistance.



In our inaugural report, Rami Yahia conducts an exclusive interview of the most censored comedian in Europe, Dieudonné M'bala M'bala (known simply as Dieudonné).



Dieudonné is widely known in France and the broader francophone world for his comedic skills and his trenchant criticisms of Israel, Zionism and the Zionist lobby in France.



As a result of his outspoken activism, Dieudonné has been targeted relentlessly by French authorities. His performances have been banned. He's even obliged to wear an ankle bracelet so that his movements can be monitored by the state.



The interview has been subtitled in English. Wherever possible, Radio Résistance will publish its French-language reports with English subtitles.



Please help us to promote Radio Résistance by subscribing to our channel and liking and sharing our inaugural report.