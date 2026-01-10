Dieudonné: The Most Censored Comedian In Europe
Today, Reason2Resist launched its French-language channel, Radio Résistance.
In our inaugural report, Rami Yahia conducts an exclusive interview of the most censored comedian in Europe, Dieudonné M'bala M'bala (known simply as Dieudonné).
Dieudonné is widely known in France and the broader francophone world for his comedic skills and his trenchant criticisms of Israel, Zionism and the Zionist lobby in France.
As a result of his outspoken activism, Dieudonné has been targeted relentlessly by French authorities. His performances have been banned. He's even obliged to wear an ankle bracelet so that his movements can be monitored by the state.
The interview has been subtitled in English. Wherever possible, Radio Résistance will publish its French-language reports with English subtitles.
“We stand for justice, truth and the value of a single human being.” With these simple but powerfully inspiring words, a life-time ago, the world held-out hope that at long last international law and accountability would progress from abstract, esoteric principle to momentous binding application. The Nuremberg Tribunals spoke directly to the pain and suffering of tens of millions of civilians swept up into the geo-political chambers of supremacist hate and violence, victimized by an unprecedented rampage of the relative few who committed a calculated, gruesome violation of human rights. Yet, before the ink had even dried on exalted ideals and commanding words, Europe was at it, once again, with the forcible implant of a generation of surviving victims into age-old Palestine, indifferent to how many new victims were crushed by its latest colonial project which continues brazen, unchecked and deadly all these decades later."
There was an extraordinary moment recorded back when; Dieudonne was being taken to or from incarceration, can't remember, but there was already an organized faction of shouting Zionist demonstrators, which then drew growing retort and confrontation from his supporters. The police were having trouble containing it all as the shouting match accelerated until someone broke out with the Marseillaise. Suddenly a swell of the French national anthem filled the air
towering over the protest and sweeping all along, police included. French unity and liberty of
spirit won the day.