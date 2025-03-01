On February 23, 2025, four months after he was assassinated by a massive Israeli airstrike on a residential area of Beirut, Hassan Nasrallah was laid to rest in the city of his birth.

Nasrallah was the third Secretary General of Hezbollah and served in that capacity for over thirty years.

His predecessor, Abbas al-Musawi, was murdered by Israel in 1992, along with al-Musawi's wide and young son.

During Nasrallah's funeral, which was attended by hundreds of thousands of mourners, Israeli warplanes flew low over the mourners in an apparent bid to intimidate them.

You can watch my full report from the funeral here: