A new report by Intelligence Online alleges that the CIA plans to establish a secret air base in the Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus, in partnership with Turkey’s MIT foreign intelligence service.



According to the report, the CIA wants to maintain a covert striking force close to Lebanon and especially Syria, where the MIT is already very active on the ground.



The CIA’s covert use of occupied Cypriot land would contradict the U.S. government’s official policy that the regime established in the Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus is not legitimate, and that the only legitimate government in Cyprus is that of Greek-Cypriot President, Nikos Christodoulides.



To examine the significance of this explosive new report, I speak with Elina Xenophontos, a Geopolitical Analyst & International Law and Globalisation Specialist based in Cyprus.



According to Elina, the U.S. government planned to divide Cyprus decades ago, during the administration of Lyndon B. Johnson. The administration sought this goal to facilitate its control over the strategically situated island.



Elina and I also discuss the reality of relations between Turkey and Israel, the deteriorating conditions in Syria (where a Syrian government just assassinated U.S. soldiers near Palmyra), and the Cypriot government’s support for NATO’s proxy war in Ukraine.