REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Greg Gillis's avatar
Greg Gillis
Oct 8

Dear Dimitri I have not yet watched this video but immediately fear for your safety. Hopefully you have been released by now however, please keep us posted of what we can do to make sure you are safe. Your work is invaluable as is your safety you have a great number of people who love you and the work you are doing and stand behind you brother. We are here for you! You are never alone!

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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
Oct 8Edited

Greece in NATO.

NO NATO country is truly sovereign, that's the whole purpose of NATO.

***

"When a nation stays neutral, it's a sovereign country with free will, but when it joins a military block like NATO, it becomes an army base of an over-ambitious superpower that wants to control world order."

- Mohammed Zaki Ansari

***

"Neutrality is a dirty word in the U.S. political lexicon"

-Jeffrey Sachs

***

"You're either with US or with the enemy"

-George W. Bush

https://youtube.com/watch?v=zjf-WDGflLo

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