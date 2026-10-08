Yesterday (October 7, 2026), the Greek government imposed a one-day ban on all public gatherings in central Athens. The reason it gave for the ban was the visit to Athens of U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.



Unaware of the ban, I visited a park in Athens yesterday where pro-Palestine activists had planned to hold a demonstration to commemorate the three-year anniversary of Israel’s genocide.



When I arrived at the park, there was no protest. I was immediately surrounded and then taken into custody by the Athens police. They then transported me, against my will, to the central police station.



One hour before I was taken into custody, I visited the area surrounding the Israeli Embassy in Athens. While there, I saw and recorded a pro-Israel demonstration by 15 Iranian monarchists. I also interviewed one of them.

During this time, Greek police stood nearby and did nothing to stop their pro-Israel demonstration, which clearly violated the ban on public gatherings.

Apparently, Iranian monarchists have more freedom in Greece than Greeks themselves.