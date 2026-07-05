REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
6h

Free speech is under attack the world over. "Democracy"...the will of the people...went the Dodo Bird way. We are all equals...just that...some are more equals than others.

Reply
Share
Bet Kurt's avatar
Bet Kurt
6h

UK, EU, Australia, New Zealand and the US are country where there is only an illusion of Freedom but Real Freedom can be found in the Axe of Resistance

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dimitri Lascaris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture