In my latest report from Iran, I speak with Hussain Shafiei, a British politician of Iranian origin.



In Britain's July 2024 general election, Hussain ran for the Workers Party of Britain in the riding of The City of London -- Westminster.

He also served as the National Election Coordinator for the Workers Party, which is led by former British MP, George Galloway.



Hussain recently returned to his native Iran in solidarity with the Iranian nation and people. He's determined to remain in the country, whether or not the Trump and Netanyahu regimes resume their bombing campaign.



While in Tehran to report on the funeral of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, I spoke with Hussein about his reasons for returning to Iran from Britain in a time of war.

Based on what he has experienced thus far in Iran, he is convinced that Iran today allows more free speech than Britain.