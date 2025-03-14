Does mark Carney have what it takes?
Carney's record as a banker should not inspire confidence in his ability to govern Canada
In the latest instalment of the Global Economy Report on Reason2Resist, I spoke with Professor Costas Lapavitsas about Mark Carney's record as a central banker.
Professor Lapavitsas and I also discussed the dire state of the British economy, and the EU's frantic efforts to implement massive increases in military spending.
Once again we are dealing with lesser evils . Whatever Carney's credentials and stands are Poilievre is the return of Harper and Trump's man in Ottawa. Given the present political context this election is in fact a REFERENDUM ON ANNEXATION and voters must regard it accordingly.
Canada is in fact a highly colonized country already highly integrated into the USA and very vulnerable to a formal annexation.
Trump is not putting "America First" or "making it great again" he is the demagogue of outrage desperately trying to rescue a failing empire. Similarly, Poilievre is a fake populist claiming to put "Canada First" but really leading the country into the Trump trap.
Trump's tenure is already showing signs of fading as his every move is alienating the world community and tragically leading the US to a self-isolating state, and a global outlier. America's intransigence is a driving force behind the dynamic growth of BRICS and the move to a multipolar world--- which America must ultimately take its appropriate place therein.
Does Canada want to hitch our wagon to a falling star?
Does Carney have what it takes, for what? He isn't even confirmed as prime minister but has cut the carbon tax and rebate - without notice. This will have a negative spiralling effect on the economy: "Chilly con Carney".