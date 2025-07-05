This past week, the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives passed Donald Trump's signature budget bill, which Trump has dubbed "One Big Beautiful Bill Act".



Despite the hype, this legislation will do nothing to 'make America great again'. It will, however, do a great deal to enrich billionaires and to increase strains on workers and the poor.



To explore what this legislation will mean for ordinary Americans, I spoke with Margaret Kimberly.



Margaret is the Executive Editor and Senior Columnist of Black Agenda Report and the current host of the Black Agenda Radio podcast, Her book, Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, was published in 2020.



We also discussed key elements of Trump's foreign policy (including Palestine and Iran), the race for the mayoralty of New York City, and the true significance of Independence Day in the United States.



