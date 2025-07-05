This past week, the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives passed Donald Trump's signature budget bill, which Trump has dubbed "One Big Beautiful Bill Act".
Despite the hype, this legislation will do nothing to 'make America great again'. It will, however, do a great deal to enrich billionaires and to increase strains on workers and the poor.
To explore what this legislation will mean for ordinary Americans, I spoke with Margaret Kimberly.
Margaret is the Executive Editor and Senior Columnist of Black Agenda Report and the current host of the Black Agenda Radio podcast, Her book, Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, was published in 2020.
We also discussed key elements of Trump's foreign policy (including Palestine and Iran), the race for the mayoralty of New York City, and the true significance of Independence Day in the United States.
So it is no longer president Trump, but Emperor Trump, dictator of America. He and his goons ( with much help from the Democrats) have buried the Republic until such time as the empire collapses, a victim of its self-immolation. Stay Tuned there is much more to come.
Έλα, Δημήτρη μου, once again I benefit from the range of guests you introduce me to, Margaret Kimberly is a new voice to me, but one with whom I will have to become more familiar. Very important to hear her this day after the nation’s celebration of the Fourth of July holiday, and Trump’s celebration of His BIG, BEAUTIFUL, BUDGET-BUSTING, MEDICAID-EVISCERATING BILL as the latest example of His restoring America to Greatness Again.