In December 2020, as governments around the world scrambled to obtain safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, reports emerged that Western governments had agreed to provide broad indemnities to pharmaceutical companies.

In response to questions about these indemnities, Anita Anand, who was then Canada’s Minister of Public Services and Procurement, stated:

Let’s be clear that indemnification clauses in vaccine contracts are standard… All countries, generally speaking, are faced with the issue of indemnification of companies, especially in cases of novel technologies like this.

Based on newly released Canadian government documents, Anand’s assurances were false or, at a minimum, seriously misleading.

What are indemnification clauses?

Indemnification clauses are contractual provisions whereby one party to a contract agrees to reimburse another party to the contract for certain types of losses that the latter might incur in performing its obligations under the contract.

In the pharmaceutical context, depending on the amount of product sold, a manufacturer could incur liabilities amounting to billions of dollars if the drug is widely sold and is determined by a court to have been designed or marketed negligently or fraudulently.

In 2008, for example, the U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturer Merck settled approximately 27,000 product-liability lawsuits brought by consumers of Merck’s widely sold painkiller, Vioxx. In the United States alone, the settlements amounted to US$4.85 billion.

A separate class action lawsuit brought in Canada against Merck’s Canadian subsidiary was settled for C$37 million in 2012. (I was one of the lawyers who acted on behalf of the plaintiffs in that class action.)

Thus, indemnification provisions in contracts for the purchase of pharmaceutical products can be extremely valuable to the manufacturer of the product – and extremely costly to the party who provides the indemnification.

Indemnification clauses vary widely

Indemnification clauses can be broad or narrow. Their precise terms vary widely from one commercial relationship to another.

A narrow clause might cover only claims arising from the manufacturer’s simple negligence, but would leave the manufacturer on the hook for liabilities arising from gross negligence, recklessness or outright fraud.

Conversely, a broad indemnification clause might cover all liabilities, regardless of the degree of the manufacturer’s culpability.

The Trudeau government agrees to indemnify the manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines

In late 2020, reports emerged in the Canadian and international media that manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines had demanded indemnities from the governments seeking to purchase their vaccines.

Because I considered such indemnities to be unusual, I submitted an Access to Information request in November 2020 to Public Services and Procurement Canada (“PSPC”). PSPC is the arm of the Government that was charged with the responsibility of purchasing the vaccines on Canada’s behalf.

Among other documents, I requested from PSPC all “contracts and/or agreements relating to ‘Moderna’ & ‘Pfizer’ about the development or procurement of a potential vaccine for coronavirus, as well as all drafts of such contracts and agreements.”

Under Canada’s Access to Information Act (“AIA”), the government department or ministry to which the request is submitted normally has thirty days to respond. The AIA permits the relevant department or ministry to extend the thirty-day deadline “for a reasonable period of time.”

Despite my repeated requests, I did not receive any responsive documents from PSPC until September 2024 – nearly four years from the time that I made my request.

PSPC identified 775 pages that were responsive to my request, but it withheld many of those pages and heavily redacted pages that it did not withhold entirely.

What do the documents show?

The documents include a “Manufacturing and Supply Agreement”, dated as of October 26, 2020, between the Canadian subsidiary of Pfizer (a U.S. corporation) and the Government of Canada. The agreement provided for the purchase by Canada of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines.

Section 8 of the Agreement is titled “INDEMNIFICATION”. Other than the heading of that section, however, the indemnification clause has been redacted:



To justify its redaction of the indemnification clause, PSPC invoked sections 20(1)(b), (c) and (d) of the AIA. These sections oblige the Government institution to withhold records that contain:

(b) financial, commercial, scientific or technical information that is confidential information supplied to a government institution by a third party and is treated consistently in a confidential manner by the third party; (c) information the disclosure of which could reasonably be expected to result in material financial loss or gain to, or could reasonably be expected to prejudice the competitive position of, a third party; or (d) information the disclosure of which could reasonably be expected to interfere with contractual or other negotiations of a third party.

As a result of these redactions, I have no way of determining the scope of the indemnification provided by the Government to Pfizer.

Still, the documents include an important and revealing memorandum, dated October 8, 2020. Titled “Memorandum for the Minister for Decision”, the memorandum set forth the recommendation from Bill Matthews, the then Deputy Minister of Public Procurement, to Minister Anand that the Government enter into a contract with the Canadian subsidiary of Pfizer for the purchase of 20 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine:

On page 4 of the Memorandum, Matthews wrote:

ANALYSIS / CONSIDERATIONS

The overall risk relating to the vaccine deals being pursued is high. However, entry into a portfolio of advance purchase agreements with suppliers of a variety of vaccine candidates is the best way for Canada to gain a foothold in a highly uncertain and competitive global market and to increase the likelihood of early access to a vaccine. […] Indemnification and Limitation of Liability The APA with Pfizer contains exceptional indemnification clauses. While indemnification clauses are normal in the vaccine industry, given accelerated timelines for development of COVID-19 vaccines, all companies are seeking extraordinary protections. [emphasis added]

It appears that the Memorandum contained a summary or description of the indemnification clause, but it was redacted from the document provided to me:

To confirm her acceptance of the Deputy Minister’s recommendation, Minister Anand signed the Memorandum. Presumably, she read it before she signed it.

Nonetheless, less than two months later, Minister Anand told the media that the indemnification being given by the Government to Pfizer and others vaccine manufacturers was “standard”. She gave no indication that these indemnification clauses were “exceptional” or “extraordinary”.

On January 20, 2025, I emailed Minister Anand to request an explanation for her failure to disclose in December 2020 that the indemnification clauses had been described to her by the Deputy Minister as “exceptional” and “extraordinary”.

To date, I have received no response.

What does this all mean?

I am not a medical expert. Nothing in this article is intended to be a critique of the safety profile of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines. As a layperson, my view is that people should follow the advice of their doctors when it comes to the question of whether to take a vaccine.

I am, however, a lawyer, and as a lawyer, I have dealt with contractual indemnification provisions in many different contexts.

From the perspective of the Government and, more importantly, the citizenry, these indemnification clauses are important for two reasons.

First, they could expose the Government to potentially large liabilities. Ultimately, these liabilities would be borne by Canadians, who fund the Government’s operations with their taxes.

The manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccines are reported to have generated huge revenues from the sale of the vaccines. In 2022 alone, Pfizer generated nearly US$38 billion in revenue from the sale of its vaccines.

Why should Canada’s Government assume responsibility for Pfizer’s potential liabilities when Pfizer generates revenues of this magnitude from its vaccines?

Second, a core purpose of civil liability for the negligent manufacture or marketing of a pharmaceutical product is to incentivize the manufacturer to exercise due care in the manufacture and marketing of the product. If a well-financed third party (in this case, the Government) assumes those liabilities, then the manufacturer has less of an incentive to exercise due care.

This is particularly worrisome in the COVID-19 context, because Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine involved a novel technology, and there was considerable pressure from governments around the world to develop and manufacture the vaccines as quickly as possible.

Ultimately, Canadians deserve to know the full nature and scope of these indemnification clauses. So too do the citizens of other countries whose governments entered into similar contracts with the manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines.

What are these governments hiding?