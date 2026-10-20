The Egyptian Parliament has delayed a decision whether to approve the transfer of Egyptian troops to Saudi Arabia after Iran's Foreign Minister delivered a stark warning to Egypt.
Meanwhile, the Yemeni resistance struck a Saudi military training camp in southern Yemen, killing more more than seventy and wounding more than two hundred persons at the camp.
In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I discuss the latest developments in the West's wars of aggression on Yemen and Iran, as well as a worsening crisis in the global sulphur market, ominous signs of a joint U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran, and the shrinking global supply of oil tankers.
Egypt Hesitates As Yemeni Resistance Destroys Saudi Training Camp
The Egyptian Parliament has delayed a decision whether to approve the transfer of Egyptian troops to Saudi Arabia after Iran's Foreign Minister delivered a stark warning to Egypt.
Thank you Dimitri for another insightful report on the activities of Ansar Allah against the corrupt and morally bankrupt Epstein/Saudi regime. I for one hope that the Pakistani and Egyptian regimes become directly involved with the Saudi's in their war against Ansar Allah. The reason is that it would generate a huge backlash against the corrupt leadership of both countries resulting in the restoration of Imran Khan in Pakistan and a leader in Egypt that is not as amenable to the west. I look forward to your reports from France and especially your next interview with John Helmar in Russia for his comments on the 8 high ranking Russian officers charged with treason all of whom served on the Ukrainian front...
Golodomor. You gotta take care of your spelling, sis. You did go to a uni, didn’t you? It takes more than 20 years to turn one of a country’s local village dialect into a language.
“The White Guard” by Mihail Bulgakov provides a great contemporary language reference besides being a historical masterpiece. There is a character there, I don’t remember her name, a woman with beautiful legs, who delivers milk to her Kiev’s clients. She speaks one of the dozens of the local dialect spoken around the City (as Bulgakov lovingly calls it) the City that was invaded and re-invaded over 10 times in 1918. Check it out. Your fascist leaders have cancelled Bulgakov for a reason.