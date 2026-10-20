REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
6d

Thank you Dimitri for another insightful report on the activities of Ansar Allah against the corrupt and morally bankrupt Epstein/Saudi regime. I for one hope that the Pakistani and Egyptian regimes become directly involved with the Saudi's in their war against Ansar Allah. The reason is that it would generate a huge backlash against the corrupt leadership of both countries resulting in the restoration of Imran Khan in Pakistan and a leader in Egypt that is not as amenable to the west. I look forward to your reports from France and especially your next interview with John Helmar in Russia for his comments on the 8 high ranking Russian officers charged with treason all of whom served on the Ukrainian front...

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Raquel Landau's avatar
Raquel Landau
2d

Golodomor. You gotta take care of your spelling, sis. You did go to a uni, didn’t you? It takes more than 20 years to turn one of a country’s local village dialect into a language.

“The White Guard” by Mihail Bulgakov provides a great contemporary language reference besides being a historical masterpiece. There is a character there, I don’t remember her name, a woman with beautiful legs, who delivers milk to her Kiev’s clients. She speaks one of the dozens of the local dialect spoken around the City (as Bulgakov lovingly calls it) the City that was invaded and re-invaded over 10 times in 1918. Check it out. Your fascist leaders have cancelled Bulgakov for a reason.

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