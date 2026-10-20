The Egyptian Parliament has delayed a decision whether to approve the transfer of Egyptian troops to Saudi Arabia after Iran's Foreign Minister delivered a stark warning to Egypt.



Meanwhile, the Yemeni resistance struck a Saudi military training camp in southern Yemen, killing more more than seventy and wounding more than two hundred persons at the camp.



In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I discuss the latest developments in the West's wars of aggression on Yemen and Iran, as well as a worsening crisis in the global sulphur market, ominous signs of a joint U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran, and the shrinking global supply of oil tankers.