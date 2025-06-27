In early June 2025, thousands of activists arrived in Cairo, Egypt on a mission to march to the border between Gaza and Egypt.

Their objective was to demand an end to Israel’s blockade on Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid. Their mission was called the "Global March to Gaza".

The march brought together activists from over 40 countries, including the U.S., Canada, European nations, and North African states.

As the convoy advanced toward Gaza, however, it was met with a harsh response.

To explore what happened in Egypt, I spoke with Dr. Yipeng Ge.

Dr. Ge is a medical doctor based in Ottawa, Canada. During Israel’s genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip, he spent several weeks in medical facilities in Gaza treating wounded and ailing civilians.

Dr. Ge participated in the Global March to Gaza and, in this interview, he explains how the Egyptian dictatorship thwarted the march.