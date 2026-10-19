The Washington-backed, Egyptian dictator Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has proclaimed that he's now committed to the defence of the Saudi regime.
Is he truly prepared to risk political suicide for Trump?
In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I break down the latest developments in the Saudi genocidal war on Yemen.
I also discuss the latest developments in the ground war in Yemen, the Strait of Hormuz, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Greece's support for the West's wars of aggression.
Egypt's Soldiers Will Be Cannon Fodder For The Saudi Dictatorship
The Washington-backed, Egyptian dictator Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has proclaimed that he's now committed to the defence of the Saudi regime.
Soldiers...no matter where, always end up being cannon fodder. Just for a change...send the warmongers to the front...
Yemen will be the graveyard of every autocrat and dictator in West Asia.