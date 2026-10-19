REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
7d

Soldiers...no matter where, always end up being cannon fodder. Just for a change...send the warmongers to the front...

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Carlé Costa's avatar
Carlé Costa
7d

Yemen will be the graveyard of every autocrat and dictator in West Asia.

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