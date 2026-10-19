The Washington-backed, Egyptian dictator Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has proclaimed that he's now committed to the defence of the Saudi regime.



Is he truly prepared to risk political suicide for Trump?



In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I break down the latest developments in the Saudi genocidal war on Yemen.



I also discuss the latest developments in the ground war in Yemen, the Strait of Hormuz, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Greece's support for the West's wars of aggression.