After suffering a disastrous outcome in Canada’s most recent federal election, Canada’s supposedly ‘left-wing’ political party, the NDP, is currently holding a leadership contest.



Yves Engler, an author and activist who speaks truth to power, announced months ago that he would run for the leadership of the NDP.

Since then, his campaign has raised over $110,000 and has generated excitement around the country with its pro-peace and anti-capitalist platform.

Yves is one of Canada’s leading critics of the war machine and the billionaire class.



Despite surging grassroots support for Yves’ candidacy, the NDP brass just rejected his application to be approved as a leadership candidate - and did so in a truly Kafkaesque manner.



In this exclusive report, Yves and I closely examine the reasons for which the NDP blocked him from seeking the party’s leadership.

