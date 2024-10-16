On October 13, Israel's military suffered its worst mass casualty event since its genocidal war on Gaza began in October 2023.

In the attack, one or more drones launched by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon struck an Israeli military base south of Haifa, Israel's third largest city.

The base was being used by Israel's 'elite' Golani brigade.

According to the Israeli military, the strike killed 4 soldiers and wounded at least 58 others. Several of the wounded were reported to be in critical condition.

The attack demonstrated that, despite Israel's recent 'decapitation strikes' on the Resistance and its bombing rampage in Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance remained a powerful enemy.

On the day following the drone strike, and while I was in Beirut, I discussed the drone strike and its significance with Lebanese journalist Hadi Hoteit.

Hoteit comes from south Lebanon. He specializes in military matters and has extensive knowledge of the battlefield in south Lebanon and the tactics of the Resistance.

According to Hoteit, Israel will not defeat the Resistance, and the Resistance will not surrender.

You can watch and listen to our discussion here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0H58GVAJrpg&t=157s