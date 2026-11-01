On October 31, activists and civil society organizations planned no at least 14 protests in Lyon, France’s third-largest city.

But as Dimitri Lascaris reports from Lyon, only one of those protests was allowed to proceed, and that protest was met with a repressive response by the French police.

Slowly but surely, the government of Emmanuel Macron is tightening the noose on the rights to protest and dissent.

Macron presents himself as a ‘centrist’, but he looks more and more like a fascist.