REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
7m

Everyone on my Christmas list is getting a gas mask, goggles, and a helmet. No more excuses.

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Ray Joseph Cormier's avatar
Ray Joseph Cormier
2h

There are separate sections on Macron and Israel in my article published Today.

https://rayjc.com/2026/11/01/sovereign-debt-sovereign-truth/

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