This week, R2R correspondent Rami Yahia is in Paris, France to cover massive protests against the anti-democratic, neoliberal agenda of Emmanuel Macron.

On September 10, 2025, Paris was brought to a halt by the nationwide “Block Everything” strike.

In this report from the streets of the French capital, Rami speaks with protesters while trying to avoid the aggressive assaults of riot police.

As he explains, the protest movement includes French workers and union members, and reflects growing anger over economic inequality, government reforms, and the future of labor rights in France.

This protest is part of a broader wave of strikes and demonstrations across the country. From blocked roads to mass gatherings in Paris, the “Block Everything” strike shows the scale of frustration many French people feel.