REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
14h

The same contempt so many other EU 'leaders' have. Start calling it by what it is: KAKISTOCRACY! pure and simple.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
12h

I might remind everyone this is NOT just Paris.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dimitri Lascaris
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture