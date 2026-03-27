REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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AL's avatar
AL
2h

Whatever the US government is doing js disgusting. It's much more than that, but this is so sad. Yet this is publicized. Can't imagine how many died and none of us would know.

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