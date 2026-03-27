Yet again, we have found compelling evidence that U.S.-Israeli forces have used ‘double tap’ airstrikes to maximize civilian casualties in Iran.

This time, their target was a civilian emergency centre on the outskirts of Shiraz.

On March 6, they bombed the emergency centre twice.

After the first strike, local residents rushed to the scene to save wounded emergency personnel. The aggressors then hit the facility again, killing and wounding those who had come to the aid of others.



While visiting the crime scene yesterday, I interviewed a local resident who lost his leg when he attempted to save individuals who were wounded in the first strike of the double tap.



I also interviewed the son of a local merchant who was killed in the second strike, after he rushed to the scene to pull wounded persons from the rubble.



During this trip to Iran, I’ve gathered extensive evidence that U.S. and Israeli forces have engaged repeatedly in double tap strikes, which are a war crime.