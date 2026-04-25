This week, EU leaders spent two, celebratory days in Cyprus as the continent descended into economic crisis.

The cause of their gaiety? They finally approved key legislation authorizing a ‘loan’ to Ukraine of €90 billion.

The fact that Ukraine has no hope of defeating Russia did not dampen their spirts, nor did the reality that the Zelensky regime is hopelessly corrupt.

On top of all that, the EU welcomed to Cyprus leaders of the most tyrannical Arab autocracies. They did so while blaming Iran for the disaster that is befalling the global economy. Meanwhile, they could not bring themselves to utter a peep of criticism of the United States or Israel.

All in all, and as I explain in the latest episode of Reason2Resist, the EU’s meetings in Cyprus amounted to a festival of moral depravity.