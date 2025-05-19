In April 2025, a small vessel named “The Conscience” departed from Tunisia for a humanitarian mission to Gaza.

The vessel was part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which has been trying for fifteen years to break Israel’s inhuman seige of Gaza.

The plan was for The Conscience to stop in Malta, a member state of the European Union. There, dozens of humanitarian activists had gathered to board the vessel before its departure to Gaza.

But, as The Conscience was anchored offshore Malta, it was attacked by two explosive drones. The attack disabled the vessel, yet Maltese authorities refused to bring the vessel into port to be inspected and repaired.

To explore what happened to The Conscience, I spoke with Thiago Ávila, a Brazilian activist. Thiago is a coordinator of Freedom Flotilla Brazil and member of the Steering Committee of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

He was in Malta at the time of the drone attack on The Conscience.