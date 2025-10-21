Our latest on Reason2Resist:
The EU’s foreign policy honcho Kaja Kallas just announced that, despite Israel’s ongoing genocide, the EU has ‘paused’ its pathetically weak sanctions on Israel.
With this news, Kallas has become the undisputed Genocide Queen.
This was clear from the Beginning of the Genozide in GAZA which spreads to the West Bank everyday now. The ever obedient, drugged and bribed EU Gang together with eternal guilt Blackroch ex German CEO turned Chancellor, French Scumbag Macron and outright jewish handyman Karmer in the UK are all in Line to obey to Satanyahoo. It's sickening but it will turn the world not only against zionist Israel but Jews in the world. Why you might ask ? Just watch the Jewish Diaspora, especially in the jewish media controlled World and you won't see a thunder of protest against the Genocide or the greater Israel Plan. The Demo's in Israel were just about to get the dead and alive Hostages back in order to completely sanitize Gaza and the West Bank from every trace of Palestinian Heritage.
This may sound contrary to most but Hitler was right in his Mein Kampf book.
https://archive.org/details/mein-kampf-ford-translation_202303
He saw that 100 years ago and everyting he predicted happened ! His conclusions read like a blue print for what Satanyahoo and the orange guy are doing. Greater Israel and global dominance waiting for us.
No, they don't gas the Palestinians the just bomb and starve them. Cheaper perhaps when you get the Ammo donated from your Friends in the white house.
Small countries stick together. They probably don’t teach that in whatever passes for a college of international relations or law school where you’re from.
Never forget that.