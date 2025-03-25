On March 17, 2025, donors at a European Union-led conference pledged 5.8 billion euros to support the new regime in Damascus.

That regime is led by an 'interim President' who, only a few months ago, had a $10 million CIA bounty on his head.

The annual, EU-led conference began in 2017, but in prior years, it took place without any representative of the Syrian government. This time, however, Syria’s 'Foreign Minister' attended the conference, along with dozens of European ministers.

The conference occurred at a time when the jihadists commanded by the Syrian regime are committing massacres of Alawites, Christians and others.

This week, I spoke with independent journalist Eva Bartlett about the EU's disregard for the crimes of yet another Western proxy.

Eva and I also discussed the failure of the new Syrian regime to offer any resistance to Israel's aggressions, Donald Trump's faltering peace initiative in Ukraine, and recent efforts of Canadian authorities to intimidate critics of Canadian foreign policy.