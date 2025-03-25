On March 17, 2025, donors at a European Union-led conference pledged 5.8 billion euros to support the new regime in Damascus.
That regime is led by an 'interim President' who, only a few months ago, had a $10 million CIA bounty on his head.
The annual, EU-led conference began in 2017, but in prior years, it took place without any representative of the Syrian government. This time, however, Syria’s 'Foreign Minister' attended the conference, along with dozens of European ministers.
The conference occurred at a time when the jihadists commanded by the Syrian regime are committing massacres of Alawites, Christians and others.
This week, I spoke with independent journalist Eva Bartlett about the EU's disregard for the crimes of yet another Western proxy.
Eva and I also discussed the failure of the new Syrian regime to offer any resistance to Israel's aggressions, Donald Trump's faltering peace initiative in Ukraine, and recent efforts of Canadian authorities to intimidate critics of Canadian foreign policy.
Thanks Dimitri and Eva for putting this episode together. Further to your point on how the Wester media is pushing the "it is the Alawites" that are being targeted, for over a century now, the West has applied the analogy of the Balkans to justify chopping up the Levant (Bilad al-Sham) and the Arabian Peninsula into pieces in the name of creating havens for various "nationalities". Needless to say, this has no historical precedence. This region for over millenia prior to WWI was contiguous and pluralistic at the local level despite the fact that various powers came and went (with a greater degree of political contiguity during the Ottoman era).
What we know today as Palestine was historically part of Bilad al-Sham, where Baghdad, Damascus, Jerusalem were part of the same land (and travelling between them was like going from Toronto to Montreal or Ottawa today). Now, if you want to insert a settler colony for Europeans who's existence is justified in "nationalist" terms (i.e. the Jewish state) in the heart of that region where pluralism reigned (nationalism is an alien concept imported in the late 19th century), it is invariably going to require the rest of the region's dismemberment on the grounds of "nationality" as a premise in order to make the Jewish state look like just another nationality in a region that has an Alawite state, a Druze state, a Kurdish state and so on.
Interesting that the "Head-choppers" are more worthy of support and aid than were the historical Syrian population, to the point where Syria was denied humanitarian aid by the American "Sanctions" in the aftermath of the huge earthquake which killed so many Syrians?