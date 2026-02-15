European Powers Make Laughable Claim About Alexei Navalny's Death
Yesterday, the discredited governments of the UK, Germany and France alleged that Russian authorities killed Alexei Navalny with a ‘dart frog poison’.
On today’s Reason2Resist livestream, we explain why their accusation is downright laughable.
Navalny was some kinda idiot - why would Russia kill him - a lot of trouble for nothing? But the west has nothing but anti-Russia fables to justify itself.
I just can't help adding - "dart-frog poison" ? Can't the paid liars come up with something a little more credible?