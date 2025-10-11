This week, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigned from office after only 28 days as Prime Minister.

Lecornu was the third French Prime Minister to resign in one year.

Rather than call new elections, French President Emmanuel Macron shocked the nation by reappointing Lecornu as Prime Minister. This virtually ensures that Macron will continue to rule France with near dictatorial powers under Article 16 of the French Constitution.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s popularity is at a record low, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who won office with merely 28% of the vote, is vowing to pursue a radical remilitarization of Germany.

All this is happening against the backdrop of a stagnating European economy and a disastrous NATO proxy war in Ukraine.

Can Europe be saved?

In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, Dimitri Lascaris speaks with John Helmer and Slobodan Despot about Europe’s inexorable decline.

John Helmer is the longest continuously serving foreign correspondent in Russia, and the only Western journalist to direct his own bureau, independent of national or commercial ties.

Slobodan Despot, who is based in Switzerland, writes and broadcasts in French through Antipresse.net. He formerly served as an adviser to a Minister in a cantonal government in Switzerland. Slobodan offers expert analysis on French politics.