Today, I arrived in France to provide on-the-ground coverage of massive protests that have rocked the French political elite.
On the day of my arrival in Lyon (France’s third-largest city), local authorities across the country imposed temporary bans on all protests.
The French protest bans followed a temporary prohibition on public gatherings in Athens, Greece on October 7 - the three-year anniversary of Israel’s genocidal in Gaza.
At the current rate, Europeans will soon be deprived of any right to protest at all.
I am very grateful for your reporting. thank you.
Thank you Dimitri for your latest report from Lyon, France stay safe. During the WW II Klaus Barbie known as the Butcher of Lyon ruled it with an iron fist killing and torturing Jews and French resistance fighters. After the war Barbie was recruited by the CIA from 1947 to 51 to hunt Communists and their sympathizers for the USA. IMO Macron presently ruling France is a Vichy sympathizer dedicated to the similar repressive measures of French citizens right to assemble as was instituted by Barbie during the German occupation in WW II. I look forward to your next post, thank you again...