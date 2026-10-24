REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Susan T's avatar
Susan T
2d

I am very grateful for your reporting. thank you.

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David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
2d

Thank you Dimitri for your latest report from Lyon, France stay safe. During the WW II Klaus Barbie known as the Butcher of Lyon ruled it with an iron fist killing and torturing Jews and French resistance fighters. After the war Barbie was recruited by the CIA from 1947 to 51 to hunt Communists and their sympathizers for the USA. IMO Macron presently ruling France is a Vichy sympathizer dedicated to the similar repressive measures of French citizens right to assemble as was instituted by Barbie during the German occupation in WW II. I look forward to your next post, thank you again...

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