Today, I arrived in France to provide on-the-ground coverage of massive protests that have rocked the French political elite.

On the day of my arrival in Lyon (France’s third-largest city), local authorities across the country imposed temporary bans on all protests.

The French protest bans followed a temporary prohibition on public gatherings in Athens, Greece on October 7 - the three-year anniversary of Israel’s genocidal in Gaza.

At the current rate, Europeans will soon be deprived of any right to protest at all.