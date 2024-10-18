In my latest episode of Reason2Resist, I speak with former CIA officer Ray McGovern.

Ray was a CIA analyst from 1963 to 1990. In the 1980s, he chaired National Intelligence Estimates and participated in preparing the Daily Briefs for the U.S. President.

Ray received the Intelligence Commendation Medal at his retirement from the CIA, but he returned the medal in 2006 to protest the CIA's involvement in torture.

Ray and I discussed Israel's war on the indigenous peoples of West Asia. He argues that Iran's October 1 missile attacks on Israel may 'have given pause to the Israelis'.

At the same time, Ray believes that Benjamin Netanyahu has Joe Biden 'wrapped around his little fingers', and that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken acts like 'Netanyahu's lawyer.'

Ray and I also discussed the persecution of Julian Assange, US involvement in the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, the limits of US power, and the unrelenting assault upon free speech in the West.

You can watch and listen to our discussion here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTEEmk3TucA