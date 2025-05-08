This week, while attending the Sobh Media Festival in Tehran, I and a select group of foreign journalists were invited to meet with the spokesperson of the Atomic Energy Organization of the Islamic Republic.

His name is Behrouz Kamalvandi, and he is a seasoned Iranian diplomat.

Our meeting with Mr. Kavalvandi occurred at the sprawling Tehran Nuclear Research Center, which houses, among other important facilities, the Tehran Research Reactor (TRR).

The TRR is one of Iran’s two operational nuclear reactors.

Prior to the meeting, we were advised that, for security reasons, we could not take any electronic devices into the Nuclear Research Center. We were permitted, however, to take notes of what we saw and heard.

We were also invited to put questions to Mr. Kamalvandi during our meeting with him. No restrictions were placed on the questions we wanted to ask.

In my latest report from Tehran, I explain what happened during our visit to the Tehran Nuclear Research Center and our meeting with Mr. Kamalvandi.

When he spoke with us, Mr. Kamalvandi was adamant that Iran would not surrender its nuclear energy program or its right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes.

Iran’s position is entirely consistent with international law, but because Trump and Netanyahu are demanding the ‘total dismantlement’ of Iran’s nuclear program, it seems increasingly likely that these negotiations will fail and that the United States and Israel will launch a war on the Islamic Republic.