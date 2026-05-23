Today on Reason2Resist, I speak with Aleema Khan - the sister of Pakistan’s deposed Prime Minister, Imran Khan.



Prime Minister Khan is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence and is held in almost total isolation. His health is deteriorating.



He was removed from power in 2022 by a no-confidence vote shortly after a U.S. State Department official warned Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States that the U.S. and European governments would he very unhappy if Prime Minister Khan was not deposed.



In this interview, Aleema and I discuss the role that the Biden administration played in Imran Khan’s ouster. We also discuss the Prime Minister’s health, his conditions of incarceration, and his views about the US-Israeli war on Iran.