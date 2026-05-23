EXCLUSIVE: R2R Interviews Imran Khan's Sister
Today on Reason2Resist, I speak with Aleema Khan - the sister of Pakistan’s deposed Prime Minister, Imran Khan.
Prime Minister Khan is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence and is held in almost total isolation. His health is deteriorating.
He was removed from power in 2022 by a no-confidence vote shortly after a U.S. State Department official warned Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States that the U.S. and European governments would he very unhappy if Prime Minister Khan was not deposed.
In this interview, Aleema and I discuss the role that the Biden administration played in Imran Khan’s ouster. We also discuss the Prime Minister’s health, his conditions of incarceration, and his views about the US-Israeli war on Iran.
Free Imran Khan!
Incredible interview Dimitri with Imran' sister Aleema! I travelled to Pakistan on business from 1993 to 1996 on 4 or 5 occasions, Imran was a civilian then & highly regarded by the Pakistani populace. I soon learned the power of the military in Pakistan and how deep the USA is involved there. Due to this relationship many what I call millionaire Generals benefited from their relationship with the U.S. I was in Rawalpindi in a meeting when I felt we just had an earthquake, I asked my host how often they take place. No one else felt it but me. When we returned to the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad it was surrounded by a large military contingent and I noticed smoke rising from a hole in the ground. The Egyptian Embassy was just bombed and the military were searching every vehicle and passengers for weapons and bombs. When Imran Khan became PM years later I kept a close watch on the politics in Pakistan. When he announced he had made a deal with Russia to purchase wheat and oil at discounted prices I thought that he won't survive politically! On another occasion we had dinner in downtown Islamabad right across the street from the US Embassy and remember it being referred to as a Crusader Fort by some of the local population. I could on with more of my experiences in Pakistan but will save that for another day. As a terrible cook and a single guy that enjoys food I was taken out for dinner to a famous restaurant in Lahore known as The Village. In the past Tribes in the region would congregate nearby and display their culinary delights, the food was incredible and I enjoyed it thoroughly. To end this story I would recommend watching the Netflix series Homeland when Carrie was in Pakistan doing her thing in the same embassy I saw while there. It gives a realistic insight on how conflicted the ISI (Pakistani Intelligence) was in that reality. Thank you again Dimitri for your insightful interviews and professional journalism sorrily missed in our world today.