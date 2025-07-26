As Reason2Resist reported earlier this week, Laith Marouf, the Executive Director of Free Palestine TV, was arrested in south Lebanon on Sunday, July 20, by municipal police.

Laith was then handed over by the local police to Lebanon’s military intelligence.

After that, Laith disappeared for about three days. No one was able to reach him, and inquiries made by his friends to determine his whereabouts yielded no information.

Then, late at night on July 22, about ten hours after Reason2Resist published its report on Laith’s arrest and detention, Laith was released from the military intelligence HQ in Beirut.

For the time being, Laith is not prepared to be interviewed about what happened to him. He’s currently consulting legal counsel.

In the interim, however, Reason2Resist has spoken to a knowledgeable source in Lebanon’s military intelligence. Based on the information received from that source, and based on publicly available information, we’ve learned a great deal about what happened to Laith.

Nonetheless, important questions remain unanswered.

You can watch and listen to our exclusive report here: